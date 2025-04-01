CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Holdings Raised by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 466.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,948 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $26,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,904,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,229,000 after acquiring an additional 245,821 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 152,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,997,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,100,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,390,000 after buying an additional 605,403 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE opened at $130.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.24 and a 1-year high of $147.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

