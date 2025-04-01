Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,804 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.04, for a total transaction of $1,799,916.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,987,930.96. The trade was a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total value of $190,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,180,523.36. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,021 shares of company stock valued at $31,229,155 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $254.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.09 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.41. The stock has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.