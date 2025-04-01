FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 350 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 238,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 45,748 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 526,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,160 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Larry C. Larsen sold 8,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,229.10. This trade represents a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Micheal G. Dunn sold 96,687 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $5,128,278.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 714,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,907,316.72. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,278. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies stock opened at $59.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.70. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 109.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

