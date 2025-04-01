National Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $512,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $11,296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares in the company, valued at $26,606,317.50. This trade represents a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 785,976 shares of company stock valued at $147,912,102 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $167.43 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.08 and a 200 day moving average of $196.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $787.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

