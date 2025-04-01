Tradewinds LLC. Sells 950 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Tradewinds LLC. lessened its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. apricus wealth LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENB. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Securities started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB stock opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. The firm has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.