Promising Outdoor Stocks To Research – March 31st

Walmart, CRH, Lowe's Companies, Kroger, and AZEK are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,522,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,112,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $697.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.62 and its 200 day moving average is $89.40. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.04. 3,321,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,910,067. CRH has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $110.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.76. The stock has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.20. 1,166,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,759. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $211.80 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.38. The stock has a market cap of $129.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.01. 2,973,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,929,063. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.43. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.51.

AZEK (AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Shares of AZEK stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,070,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.95. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.91.

