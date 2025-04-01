WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Down 22.4% in March

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the February 28th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGRS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 64.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 135,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of DGRS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,170. The firm has a market cap of $413.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.12. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $45.79 and a 52 week high of $57.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.39.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

