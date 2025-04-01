Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Up 34.2% in March

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eltek in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ELTK stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.33. 338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,812. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Eltek by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eltek by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 209,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 140,868 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eltek during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eltek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

