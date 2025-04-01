Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Up 34.2% in March

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eltek in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ELTK
Eltek Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eltek
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Eltek by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eltek by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 209,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 140,868 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eltek during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eltek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.
About Eltek
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eltek
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Berkshire Hathaway Gains Defy Stock Market Slump
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Palantir Stock Builds Momentum on New Partnership
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Tech Sell-Off Makes Microsoft Stock Look Like a Steal
Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.