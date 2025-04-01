VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $275.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. VeriSign traded as high as $256.90 and last traded at $257.39, with a volume of 59994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.87.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VRSN. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Baird R W upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other VeriSign news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total transaction of $103,592.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,586.25. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

