Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Griffon in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Stephens raised their price target on Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Griffon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Get Griffon alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GFF

Griffon Price Performance

Shares of Griffon stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,714. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.87. Griffon has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Griffon had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 120.61%. Analysts expect that Griffon will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Griffon

In other news, Director Cheryl L. Turnbull sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,984. The trade was a 8.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Griffon

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Griffon by 95,382.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,505,000 after buying an additional 623,803 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Griffon during the 4th quarter worth about $43,325,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,451,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,582,000 after purchasing an additional 236,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 74.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 473,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after purchasing an additional 202,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.