Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.29% from the stock’s previous close.

POOL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.33.

NASDAQ POOL traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,110. The company’s fifty day moving average is $339.95 and its 200-day moving average is $353.40. Pool has a one year low of $293.51 and a one year high of $403.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $987.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.04 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,651,642. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,443,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,514,950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 22.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,886,000 after acquiring an additional 232,914 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Pool by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,042,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $355,435,000 after purchasing an additional 224,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Pool by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 763,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,416,000 after buying an additional 44,884 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

