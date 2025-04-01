RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 233 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $349.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $282.09 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The company has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $353.50 and its 200 day moving average is $363.63.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $423.00 target price (up from $418.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,009.50. This trade represents a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

