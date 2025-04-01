Treynor Bancshares Inc. Buys 4,835 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 180.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $29.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

