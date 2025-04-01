Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of ($0.06) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

Daré Bioscience Stock Up 1.4 %

DARE stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.38. Daré Bioscience has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

