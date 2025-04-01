Elwood Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Elwood Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000. GE Vernova makes up approximately 1.1% of Elwood Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 530.8% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 175.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEV. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $361.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.54.

NYSE:GEV opened at $305.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.76 and its 200 day moving average is $323.97. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.00 and a 12 month high of $447.50. The company has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.02.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

