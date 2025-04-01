IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.70

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 16.7% increase from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

IDOX Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON IDOX opened at GBX 58.37 ($0.75) on Tuesday. IDOX has a 1 year low of GBX 53.31 ($0.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 69 ($0.89). The firm has a market cap of £266.91 million, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.70.

IDOX (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX 2.63 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. IDOX had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDOX will post 2.7173913 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 81 ($1.05) price target on shares of IDOX in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.16) target price on shares of IDOX in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

IDOX Company Profile

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets.

