S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by OV Management LLC

OV Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 1.0% of OV Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. OV Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,632,000 after acquiring an additional 225,370 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,980,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,799,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,170,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.86.
S&P Global Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $508.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $515.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.02. The stock has a market cap of $159.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $545.39.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
Further Reading
