Trexquant Investment LP Has $22.37 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,282,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,895 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 53,265 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,147,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.76.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $236.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.32. The company has a market capitalization of $141.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $218.55 and a 52-week high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.