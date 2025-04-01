Trexquant Investment LP Grows Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 696.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 396,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346,445 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises 0.3% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $29,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,059,661.20. This represents a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,379,785 shares of company stock valued at $281,528,938 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.23, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $125.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.88.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.