AIA Group Ltd Acquires 9,664 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 183.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,659,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,293,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,331 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 317,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,309,000 after purchasing an additional 110,056 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 330.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 740,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,363,000 after purchasing an additional 568,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 17,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total transaction of $2,118,669.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,938.37. This trade represents a 9.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,785 shares of company stock worth $30,503,250. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $112.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.20. The company has a market cap of $139.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.84, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 854.05%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

