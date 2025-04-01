Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 34,876 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 898 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 34,876 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.02.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,700,583. This represents a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,583 shares of company stock worth $279,611,567 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $932.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $973.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $871.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

