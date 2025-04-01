Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Down 7.4 %

RANI opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Rani Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RANI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

