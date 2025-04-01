Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.99. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.