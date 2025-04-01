Nemes Rush Group LLC Increases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,659 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 29.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,941 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4,968.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 37,506 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 36,766 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UBER opened at $72.92 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Arete Research raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.

Get Our Latest Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.