Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TPST opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -1.83. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPST shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Tempest Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Tempest Therapeutics from $47.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Report on Tempest Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPST. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 233.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 47,461 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 570.3% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 160,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 136,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 134,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.