United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,463,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 706,958 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.05% of United Therapeutics worth $869,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,999,000 after buying an additional 50,291 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

UTHR stock opened at $308.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $221.53 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.05, for a total transaction of $3,710,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,195.85. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,424. This trade represents a 22.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,134,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

