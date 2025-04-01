Allianz SE Makes New $128,000 Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Allianz SE acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COO. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 34,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 145,085 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

