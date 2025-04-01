49,674 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by May Hill Capital LLC

May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of May Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $479,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,131,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 638,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,734,000 after purchasing an additional 31,956 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowroot Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $142.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

