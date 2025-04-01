Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.15, Zacks reports. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 335.04% and a negative net margin of 86.19%. The business had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 million.
Vivos Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %
VVOS stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 7.47. Vivos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $6.28.
Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile
