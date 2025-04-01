LQR House Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:YHC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.05 EPS

LQR House Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:YHC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($1.05), Zacks reports. LQR House Inc. – Common Stock had a negative net margin of 630.38% and a negative return on equity of 119.93%.
LQR House Inc. – Common Stock Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of YHC opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. LQR House Inc. – Common Stock has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.26.
LQR House Inc. – Common Stock Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LQR House Inc. – Common Stock
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Berkshire Hathaway Gains Defy Stock Market Slump
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Palantir Stock Builds Momentum on New Partnership
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Tech Sell-Off Makes Microsoft Stock Look Like a Steal
Receive News & Ratings for LQR House Inc. - Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LQR House Inc. - Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.