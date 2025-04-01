LQR House Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:YHC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.05 EPS

LQR House Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:YHC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($1.05), Zacks reports. LQR House Inc. – Common Stock had a negative net margin of 630.38% and a negative return on equity of 119.93%.

LQR House Inc. – Common Stock Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of YHC opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. LQR House Inc. – Common Stock has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.26.

LQR House Inc. – Common Stock Company Profile

LQR House, Inc provides digital marketing and brand development for alcoholic beverage space. It intends to integrate the supply, sales, and marketing facets of the alcoholic beverage space into one easy to use platform and become the one-stop-shop for everything related to alcohol. The company was founded on January 11, 2021 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

