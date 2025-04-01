Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million.

Gryphon Digital Mining Price Performance

Shares of GRYP stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Gryphon Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Gryphon Digital Mining

In other news, Director Daniel George Tolhurst acquired 96,824 shares of Gryphon Digital Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $37,761.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,406,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,524.47. This represents a 2.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brittany Kaiser sold 604,581 shares of Gryphon Digital Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $211,603.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 604,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,603.35. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gryphon Digital Mining Company Profile

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

