Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,181,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020,519 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.2% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $28,719,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,939,000. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 30,584 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,907,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.55.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,706 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total transaction of $3,466,769.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,422,186.45. This trade represents a 18.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,060 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total transaction of $3,727,550.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,747.13. This represents a 49.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 583,505 shares of company stock worth $385,495,911. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $576.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $654.50 and a 200-day moving average of $610.25. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $414.50 and a one year high of $740.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

