Boston Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,276 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Inv LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $128.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.78 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.85. The firm has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $148.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.67.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

