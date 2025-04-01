United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Short Interest Update

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in United Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in United Bancorp by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in United Bancorp by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 42,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBCP opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.08. United Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.38.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 16.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 57.48%.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

