bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) Given Hold Rating at Maxim Group

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Maxim Group in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIAF opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.12. bioAffinity Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $3.16.

Institutional Trading of bioAffinity Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in bioAffinity Technologies stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Free Report) by 131.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,304 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of bioAffinity Technologies worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

