Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Underperform

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

GMAB has been the subject of several other reports. Leerink Partnrs raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 36.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 295.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

