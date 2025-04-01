Stephens Begins Coverage on Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHKP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.09.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $227.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.86. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $145.75 and a 12-month high of $234.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

