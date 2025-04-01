OV Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

OV Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 71,434 shares during the quarter. OV Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 66,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 322,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 643.2% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 79,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 69,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at $24,048,707.32. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,490,996 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

