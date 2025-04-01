Tweedy Browne Co LLC Sells 8,295 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,295 shares during the quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $132.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.03. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $148.43. The company has a market capitalization of $314.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Arete Research upgraded Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.14.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

