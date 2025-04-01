FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 285.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Edison International by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

Edison International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $49.06 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average of $72.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.30%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

