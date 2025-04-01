Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) Raises Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) declared a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 100.0% increase from Quartix Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

QTX opened at GBX 197 ($2.55) on Tuesday. Quartix Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 135 ($1.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 226 ($2.92). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 181.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 167.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of £95.33 million, a PE ratio of -123.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 9.85 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quartix Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Quartix Technologies will post 9.6330846 earnings per share for the current year.

The Quartix vehicle tracking system has been installed in over 800,000 vehicles.

Quartix was founded in 2001 by four industry professionals in the UK who have a combined 120+ years experience in systems design, telemetry, embedded computing, communications and database design and implementation.

We now have more than 30,000 fleet customers globally.

