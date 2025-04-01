National Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $448,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,315 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,892,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,530,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,801 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $297,122,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Target by 173.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,369,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 773.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 832,766 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,795,000 after buying an additional 737,384 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.40.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $104.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.50 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

