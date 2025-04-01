StoneX Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 179,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,046 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 52,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 180,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 122,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,157,000 after buying an additional 34,683 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.05.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $119.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $516.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

