T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,533 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $266.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $159.14 and a one year high of $276.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.59.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.40%.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

