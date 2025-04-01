Knott David M Jr Purchases New Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $1,163,580,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $852,732,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $377,169,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 2,043.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,598,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $207,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Medtronic by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,102,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $248,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $89.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $96.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.99.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.07.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

