Groupama Asset Managment Purchases 3,373 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $71,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. PFC Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PFC Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,382,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,651,000 after purchasing an additional 291,875 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $825.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $782.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $846.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $835.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $711.40 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,009.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.