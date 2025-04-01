Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,626,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,041,329 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,729,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 262.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $1,265,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,501.04. The trade was a 32.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,416.38. This trade represents a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,302 shares of company stock worth $14,319,269. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $100.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.30.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

