Short Interest in Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) Drops By 23.9%

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,500 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 255,600 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 953,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Clearmind Medicine Price Performance

CMND opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Clearmind Medicine has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.30.

Get Clearmind Medicine alerts:

Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearmind Medicine

About Clearmind Medicine

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clearmind Medicine stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clearmind Medicine Inc. ( NASDAQ:CMND Free Report ) by 115.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,429 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Clearmind Medicine worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, mental health disorder, binge drinking, obesity and metabolic disorder, and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, and other addiction and binge behaviors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearmind Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearmind Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.