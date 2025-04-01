Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,100 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 539,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of Cyclo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cyclo Therapeutics Stock Performance

CYTH opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.57. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.79.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

