B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $113.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.69 and a twelve month high of $131.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

